Zoom Workplace older versions - links to downloads

Hi everyone



There were some recent discussions about links to previous, older versions of Zoom Workplace client.

If you know how those links are built, you can "make" them yourself (based on release notes page). But some people need a quick and easy solution. So I thought that I'll make a list for you with some recent versions.

Those are direct links to Zoom download site, so there is no need to worry about downloading it from a "middle-man" website and potentially getting a virus as a "bonus"..



Please also remember, that Zoom also has "Software Quarterly Lifecycle Policy", which enforces you to use client version newer than XXX provided in article linked below:

Zoom Software Quarterly Lifecycle Policy



So, here are links to some older versions. I've decided to provide links to 3 latest releases for version 6.5 and only the latest ones for lower releases 6.4-5.17.

Those links are only for Windows and MacOS. I've decided to skip Linux distros since it's a pain doing the same for some many distros... 😅

Version 6.5.1





Win EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.1.6476/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=x64

Win EXE 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.1.6476/ZoomInstallerFull.exe

ARM EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.1.6476/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=winarm64

Win MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.1.6476/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=x64

Win MSI 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.1.6476/ZoomInstallerFull.msi

ARM MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.1.6476/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=winarm64

Mac (Apple Silicon) - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.1.58208/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg?archType=arm64

Mac (Intel) - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.1.58208/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg

Version 6.5.0





Win EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.0.6118/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=x64

Win EXE 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.0.6118/ZoomInstallerFull.exe

ARM EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.0.6118/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=winarm64

Win MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.0.6118/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=x64

Win MSI 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.0.6118/ZoomInstallerFull.msi

ARM MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.0.6118/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=winarm64

Mac (Apple Silicon) - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.0.57940/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg?archType=arm64

Mac (Intel) - https://zoom.us/client/6.5.0.57940/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg

Version 6.4.12





Win EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.4.12.64384/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=x64

Win EXE 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.4.12.64384/ZoomInstallerFull.exe

ARM EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.4.12.64384/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=winarm64

Win MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.4.12.64384/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=x64

Win MSI 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.4.12.64384/ZoomInstallerFull.msi

ARM MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.4.12.64384/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=winarm64

Mac (Apple Silicon) - https://zoom.us/client/6.4.12.56699/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg?archType=arm64

Mac (Intel) - https://zoom.us/client/6.4.12.56699/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg

Version 6.3.11





Win EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.3.11.60501/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=x64

Win EXE 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.3.11.60501/ZoomInstallerFull.exe

ARM EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.3.11.60501/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=winarm64

Win MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.3.11.60501/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=x64

Win MSI 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.3.11.60501/ZoomInstallerFull.msi

ARM MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.3.11.60501/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=winarm64

Mac (Apple Silicon) - https://zoom.us/client/6.3.11.50104/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg?archType=arm64

Mac (Intel) - https://zoom.us/client/6.3.11.50104/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg

Version 6.2.11





Win EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.2.11.50939/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=x64

Win EXE 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.2.11.50939/ZoomInstallerFull.exe

ARM EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.2.11.50939/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=winarm64

Win MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.2.11.50939/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=x64

Win MSI 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.2.11.50939/ZoomInstallerFull.msi

ARM MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.2.11.50939/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=winarm64

Mac (Apple Silicon) - https://zoom.us/client/6.2.11.43613/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg?archType=arm64

Mac (Intel) - https://zoom.us/client/6.2.11.43613/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg

Version 6.1.11





Win EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.1.11.45504/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=x64

Win EXE 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.1.11.45504/ZoomInstallerFull.exe

ARM EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.1.11.45504/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=winarm64

Win MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.1.11.45504/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=x64

Win MSI 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.1.11.45504/ZoomInstallerFull.msi

ARM MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.1.11.45504/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=winarm64

Mac (Apple Silicon) - https://zoom.us/client/6.1.11.39163/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg?archType=arm64

Mac (Intel) - https://zoom.us/client/6.1.11.39163/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg



Version 6.0.11





Win EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.0.11.39959/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=x64

Win EXE 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.0.11.39959/ZoomInstallerFull.exe

ARM EXE 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.0.11.39959/ZoomInstallerFull.exe?archType=winarm64

Win MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.0.11.39959/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=x64

Win MSI 32bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.0.11.39959/ZoomInstallerFull.msi

ARM MSI 64bit - https://zoom.us/client/6.0.11.39959/ZoomInstallerFull.msi?archType=winarm64

Mac (Apple Silicon) - https://zoom.us/client/6.0.11.35001/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg?archType=arm64

Mac (Intel) - https://zoom.us/client/6.0.11.35001/zoomusInstallerFull.pkg

Version 5.17.5



