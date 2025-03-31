Zoom Workplace older versions - links to downloads

Zoomtopia is here. Unlock the transformative power of generative AI, helping you connect, collaborate, and Work Happy with AI Companion.Register now
2025-03-31 06:16 AM - edited 2025-06-25 05:54 AM
Hi everyone
There were some recent discussions about links to previous, older versions of Zoom Workplace client.
If you know how those links are built, you can "make" them yourself (based on release notes page). But some people need a quick and easy solution. So I thought that I'll make a list for you with some recent versions.
Those are direct links to Zoom download site, so there is no need to worry about downloading it from a "middle-man" website and potentially getting a virus as a "bonus"..
Please also remember, that Zoom also has "Software Quarterly Lifecycle Policy", which enforces you to use client version newer than XXX provided in article linked below:
Zoom Software Quarterly Lifecycle Policy
So, here are links to some older versions. I've decided to provide links to 3 latest releases for version 6.5 and only the latest ones for lower releases 6.4-5.17.
Those links are only for Windows and MacOS. I've decided to skip Linux distros since it's a pain doing the same for some many distros... 😅
Version 6.5.1
Version 6.5.0
Version 6.4.12
Version 6.3.11
Version 6.2.11
Version 6.1.11
Version 6.0.11
Version 5.17.5
2025-04-15 07:53 AM
The previous msi installers all download the latest version?
2025-04-25 03:28 AM
Do you mean those not included on my list?
If yes, then - no. You can find earlier version just by changing version number in URL. You can find those numbers here:
https://support.zoom.com/hc/en/article?id=zm_kb&sysparm_article=KB0061222
2025-05-12 10:46 AM
Actually, I think the issue is in the post above, the clickable links are all going to the same URL instead of what the TEXT link says. The visible text URL is correct, not the underlying link.
2025-05-13 12:07 AM
Ohh right. No idea how I missed that....
Thank you for pointing that out. I'm going to fix it now..
2025-05-13 12:42 AM
All links should be fixed now. Examples below.
2025-06-25 01:18 AM
